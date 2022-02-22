220222-N-AS200-4266 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Cdr. Keith “Fudge” Buckingham, officer in charge, San Nicolas Island (SNI), left shakes hands with Senior Chief Petty Officer Raymond Macasaet, senior enlisted advisor, SNI, during his reenlistment onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Feb 22, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7063001 VIRIN: 220222-N-AS200-4266 Resolution: 3324x2374 Size: 6.56 MB Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.