220222-N-AS200-4264 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Senior Chief Petty Officer Raymond Macasaet, senior enlisted advisor, San Nicolas Island (SNI), recites the oath of enlistment onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Feb 22, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7062999
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-AS200-4264
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT