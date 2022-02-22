220222-N-AS200-4263 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Senior Chief Petty Officer Raymond Macasaet, senior enlisted advisor, San Nicolas Island (SNI), recites the oath of enlistment onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Feb 22, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 Photo ID: 7062998 Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US This work, San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS