Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment [Image 2 of 6]

    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220222-N-AS200-4262 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Senior Chief Petty Officer Raymond Macasaet, senior enlisted advisor, San Nicolas Island (SNI), delivers remarks during his reenlistment onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Feb 22, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:31
    Photo ID: 7062997
    VIRIN: 220222-N-AS200-4262
    Resolution: 3269x2335
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment
    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment
    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment
    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment
    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment
    San Nicolas Island Senior Chief reenlistment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    Reenlistment
    US Navy
    San Nicolas Island
    Stay Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT