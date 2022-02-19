220219-N-HD110-1073

MARTINIQUE, FRANCE - (Feb. 19, 2022) -- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Thomas Cyr lowers a “Code Hotel” flag on the bridgewing of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship departs Martinique, France, following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 19, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 16:04 Photo ID: 7062894 VIRIN: 220219-N-HD110-1073 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.46 MB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Departs Martinique, France [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.