USS Milwaukee Departs Martinique, France

MARTINIQUE, FRANCE - (Feb. 19, 2022) -- Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship departs Martinique, France, following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 19, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

