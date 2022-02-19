Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Departs Martinique, France [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Milwaukee Departs Martinique, France

    FRANCE

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220219-N-HD110-1027
    MARTINIQUE, FRANCE - (Feb. 19, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Martinique, France, following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 19, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

