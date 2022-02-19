220219-N-HD110-1027

MARTINIQUE, FRANCE - (Feb. 19, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Martinique, France, following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 19, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 16:03 Photo ID: 7062884 VIRIN: 220219-N-HD110-1027 Resolution: 6630x4420 Size: 2.52 MB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Departs Martinique, France [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.