WASHINGTON, DC (Feb. 9, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, congratulates Engineman 2nd Class Randi Serman (left) on her frocking to the rate of Engineman 1st Class. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 14:55
|Photo ID:
|7062738
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-SN884-2022
|Resolution:
|5305x3530
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, NSAW Quarterly Awards Ceremony, Feb. 2022 [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
