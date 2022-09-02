Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSAW Quarterly Awards Ceremony, Feb. 2022 [Image 24 of 24]

    NSAW Quarterly Awards Ceremony, Feb. 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Feb. 9, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, poses with Engineman 1st Class Randi Serman (center) following a frocking ceremony held onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 14:55
    Photo ID: 7062741
    VIRIN: 220209-N-SN884-2024
    Resolution: 5466x3637
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSAW Quarterly Awards Ceremony, Feb. 2022 [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Length of Service Award
    Capt. Mark Burns
    Quarterly Award Ceremony

