WASHINGTON, DC (Feb. 9, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Kenneth Bobbitt (left) with a length-of-service award in honor of Bobbitt’s twenty years of government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|02.09.2022
|02.22.2022 14:54
|7062730
|220209-N-SN884-2014
|4845x3224
|10.6 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
This work, NSAW Quarterly Awards Ceremony, Feb. 2022 [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS
