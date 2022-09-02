WASHINGTON, DC (Feb. 9, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Engineman 1st Class Jonathan Martell (left) with a letter of commendation, recognizing his contributions during emergent maintenance onboard Ceremonial Barge Chesapeake. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 14:55
|Photo ID:
|7062736
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-SN884-2020
|Resolution:
|4879x3246
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAW Quarterly Awards Ceremony, Feb. 2022 [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS
