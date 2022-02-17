Col. Joseph Ewers, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, center, Cpt. Melissa Vargas, left, and Cpt. Thomas Penland, right, pay their respects to the American flag during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command of Fox Troop to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7062157
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-BA691-0041
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.39 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT