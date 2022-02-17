Col. Joseph Ewers, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, center, Cpt. Melissa Vargas, left, and Cpt. Thomas Penland, right, pay their respects to the American flag during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command of Fox Troop to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:09 Photo ID: 7062157 VIRIN: 220217-A-BA691-0041 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.39 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.