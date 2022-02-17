Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Col. Joseph Ewers, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, center, Cpt. Melissa Vargas, left, and Cpt. Thomas Penland, right, pay their respects to the American flag during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command of Fox Troop to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7062157
    VIRIN: 220217-A-BA691-0041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.39 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT