Cpt. Melissa Vargas, outgoing commander of Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment gives a farewell speech at the change of command ceremony on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command of Fox Troop to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7062153
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-BA691-0020
|Resolution:
|8220x5480
|Size:
|22.72 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
