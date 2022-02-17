Cpt. Thomas Penland, center-right, passes the troop colors to Sgt. 1st Class Eric Alger during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command of Fox Troop to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7062154
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-BA691-0032
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.42 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT