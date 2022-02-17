Col. Joseph Ewers, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, far-right, passes the troop colors to Cpt. Thomas Penland, center, during a change of command ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command of Fox Troop to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7062155 VIRIN: 220217-A-BA691-0034 Resolution: 6616x4411 Size: 19.12 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.