Helzer 2021 BEYA Hire

Steven Helzer (left), TACOM logistics management specialist, was one of the almost 30 individuals hired during the 2021 BEYA Virtual Career Fair. TACOM uses the hiring event to hire a wide range of energetic qualified candidates. Helzer is a graduate of Ferris State University. (Courtesy Photo)
02.01.2022
02.22.2022
|7062075
|220201-A-PC730-531
|1440x1440
|332.47 KB
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|2
|0
TACOM renews its commitment to DEI through BEYA
