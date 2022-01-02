Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McCall - 2021 BEYA hire [Image 2 of 4]

    McCall - 2021 BEYA hire

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Jarrelyn McCall, TACOM training specialist and graduate of Knox College, was hired during the 2021 BEYA Virtual Career Fair. Hiring events like BEYA allowed TACOM to hire a qualified and more diverse workforce. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:25
    Photo ID: 7062073
    VIRIN: 220201-A-PC730-102
    Resolution: 1238x828
    Size: 197.69 KB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCall - 2021 BEYA hire [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TACOM participates in the 2022 BEYA Virtual Career Fair
    McCall - 2021 BEYA hire
    France 2021 BEYA Hire
    Helzer 2021 BEYA Hire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TACOM renews its commitment to DEI through BEYA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BEYA
    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT