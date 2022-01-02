Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACOM participates in the 2022 BEYA Virtual Career Fair [Image 1 of 4]

    TACOM participates in the 2022 BEYA Virtual Career Fair

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    For a second year, TACOM participates in the BEYA Virtual Career Fair. Last year, they hired almost 30 new hires, and are expecting to hire more than 60 this year.
    (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:25
    Photo ID: 7062072
    VIRIN: 220201-A-PC730-943
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACOM participates in the 2022 BEYA Virtual Career Fair [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TACOM participates in the 2022 BEYA Virtual Career Fair
    McCall - 2021 BEYA hire
    France 2021 BEYA Hire
    Helzer 2021 BEYA Hire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TACOM renews its commitment to DEI through BEYA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BEYA
    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT