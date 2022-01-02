LaKisha France (end from left), TACOM resource analyst, was hired at the 2021 BEYA Virtual Career Fair just before graduating with her masters degree from Northcentral University. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 08:25
|Photo ID:
|7062074
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-PC730-375
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|86.24 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, France 2021 BEYA Hire [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TACOM renews its commitment to DEI through BEYA
LEAVE A COMMENT