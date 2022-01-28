U.S. Army Spc. Achandi Kisegre and Pfc. Rebecca Rodriguez pose for a photo after qualifying with their M4 rifles, Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sp. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7062015
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-OT114-1116
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M4 Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT