U.S. Army Spc. Achandi Kisegre and Pfc. Rebecca Rodriguez pose for a photo after qualifying with their M4 rifles, Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sp. Oscar Toscano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7062015 VIRIN: 220128-A-OT114-1116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.29 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M4 Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.