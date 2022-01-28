U.S Army soldiers from the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion host an M4 qualification range Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

