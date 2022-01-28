U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shakeem L. Drinks fires at pop up targets at the qualification range, Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7062014 VIRIN: 220128-A-OT114-1050 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.29 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M4 Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.