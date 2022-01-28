M4 Qualification Range

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shakeem L. Drinks fires at pop up targets at the qualification range, Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7062014
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-OT114-1050
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
