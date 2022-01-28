Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Qualification Range [Image 3 of 4]

    M4 Qualification Range

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shakeem L. Drinks fires at pop up targets at the qualification range, Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
