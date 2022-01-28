U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shakeem L. Drinks is prepares his sandbags for the prone supported position, Jan. 28, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers are required to qualify annually with their issued weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7062013
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-OT114-1037
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M4 Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
