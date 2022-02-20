220220-N-ZZ999-0001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. John Bradford (left), Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey (center), and Capt. Rick Burgess (right) bow their heads during the invocation given at the change of command aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew during a ceremony, Feb. 20. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Casallo)

