    The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew

    BAHRAIN

    02.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220220-N-ZZ999-0002 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Rick Burgess, Gold Crew commanding officer, gives his remarks during the change of command aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew during a ceremony, Feb. 20. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Casallo)

    NAVCENT
    LBP
    TF 51/5
    USS Lewis B. Puller

