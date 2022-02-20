220220-N-ZZ999-0006 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Rick Burgess (left), Gold Crew commanding officer, and Capt. John Bradford (right), Blue Crew commanding officer, pose for a photo at the change of command aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew during a ceremony, Feb. 20. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Casallo)

