220220-N-ZZ999-0003 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, Deputy Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, gives his remarks during the change of command aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew during a ceremony, Feb. 20. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Casallo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 13:39 Photo ID: 7061558 VIRIN: 220220-N-ZZ999-0003 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 1.89 MB Location: BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.