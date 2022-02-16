Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Topside Preservation [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Topside Preservation

    PLYMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 16, 2022) – While moored next to the British Royal navy frigate HMS Portland, Sailors perform topside preservation aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 16, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 05:51
    Photo ID: 7061366
    VIRIN: 220216-N-GW139-1095
    Resolution: 3513x2509
    Size: 508.63 KB
    Location: PLYMOUTH, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Topside Preservation [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

