USS Porter (DDG 78) Topside Preservation

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 16, 2022) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sarah Floyd performs topside preservation while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 16, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

