USS Porter (DDG 78) Topside Preservation

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 16, 2022) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kevin Rapp, left, and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Julianne Utley perform maintenance on a pair of radio antennas while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 16, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

