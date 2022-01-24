The U.S. flag is shown on the Fort McCoy Garrison flag pole Jan. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Also on Jan. 24, a special U.S. flag was flown on the same flag pole for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation by a 79th Military Police Company Soldier supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
This work, 79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
