Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation [Image 7 of 23]

    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. Kyle Escalona (center), a military policeman with the Army Reserve’s 79th Military Police Company supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, is presented with a special certification Jan. 27, 2022, from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss (left) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The certificate certified the flying of a U.S. flag on the garrison flag pole in honor of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation on Jan. 24, 2022. Also pictured are Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col Chad Maynard, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Director Mark Reaves, and Escalona’s military police patrol partner Sgt. Corina Loya, also with the 79th Military Police Company. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 00:02
    Photo ID: 7061223
    VIRIN: 220127-A-OK556-650
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    79th Military Police Company
    Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT