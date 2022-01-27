Sgt. Kyle Escalona (center), a military policeman with the Army Reserve’s 79th Military Police Company supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, is presented with a special certification Jan. 27, 2022, from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss (left) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The certificate certified the flying of a U.S. flag on the garrison flag pole in honor of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation on Jan. 24, 2022. Also pictured are Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col Chad Maynard, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Director Mark Reaves, and Escalona’s military police patrol partner Sgt. Corina Loya, also with the 79th Military Police Company. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 00:02 Photo ID: 7061221 VIRIN: 220127-A-OK556-547 Resolution: 5557x3705 Size: 2.53 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.