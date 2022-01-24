Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation [Image 18 of 23]

    79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. flag is shown on the Fort McCoy Garrison flag pole Jan. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Also on Jan. 24, a special U.S. flag was flown on the same flag pole for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation by a 79th Military Police Company Soldier supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    79th Military Police Company
    Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

