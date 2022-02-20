Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Earl Guce, left, from Las Vegas, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joseph Rucker, from St. Louis, assigned to the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, conduct maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

