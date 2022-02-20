PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 13:52 Photo ID: 7060999 VIRIN: 220220-N-YS747-1006 Resolution: 5335x3557 Size: 839.86 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.