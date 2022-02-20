PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Airman Mario Demerson, from Houston, checks a light bulb in the hazmat store room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 13:52 Photo ID: 7061001 VIRIN: 220220-N-YS747-1015 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 949.22 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.