Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Airman Mario Demerson, from Houston, checks a light bulb in the hazmat store room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)
|PHILIPPINE SEA
