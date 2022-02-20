Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors serve food [Image 7 of 9]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors serve food

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Irma Williams, from Houston, makes a cake aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7061005
    VIRIN: 220220-N-YS747-1036
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 785.49 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors serve food [Image 9 of 9], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors in supply
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors serve food
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors serve food
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors serve food

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln
    Sailors
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    NAVY CARRIER CENTENNIAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT