220218-N-TI693-1136
ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Deck department aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) hoist up the pilot's ladder following a small boat personnel transfer, Feb. 18, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7060970
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-TI693-1136
|Resolution:
|4212x2808
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT