ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 19, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Marcus Sweat, from Huntsville, Texas, puts on protective equipment in preparation for a boat deck evolution aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 19, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

