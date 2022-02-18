Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 6 of 14]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220218-N-TI693-1056

    ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 18, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Daniel Layug, from Webberville, Michigan, conducts signalman training for underway replenishment evolutions aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 18, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 11:03
    Photo ID: 7060971
    VIRIN: 220218-N-TI693-1056
    Resolution: 4943x3531
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #U.S. Navy
    #USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4)
    #USS HWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT