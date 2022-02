220219-N-TI693-1049







ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 19, 2022) Gunner's Mate Seaman Jared Ford, right, from Newport, Rhode Island, Airman Roberto Abreu-Perez, center, from Rencon, Puerto Rico, and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Dominique Stanback heave around line during boat deck operations aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 19, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

