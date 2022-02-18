Airman First Class Gavin Williams, 7th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, executes a prescribed bush fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. Prescribed fires are used to improve the safety and quality of life for base members and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)
This work, Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
