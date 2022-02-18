Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB

    Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Gavin Williams, 7th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, executes a prescribed bush fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. Prescribed fires are used to improve the safety and quality of life for base members and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Firefighter
    Burn
    Dyess
    Abilene

