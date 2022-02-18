A 7th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter executes a prescribed brush fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. The controlled burn was used as a training opportunity for Dyess firefighters, enhancing their wildland firefighting abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 10:19
|Photo ID:
|7060459
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-KL776-0009
|Resolution:
|5526x3676
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT