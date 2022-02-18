Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB

A member of the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch sprays a prescribed wildland brush fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. Dyess firefighters and Air Force Wildland firefighters are executing prescribed burns in order to reintroduce fire into the installation’s ecosystem and, as nearly as possible, allow a fire to function in its natural ecological role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022
Location: ABILENE, TX, US