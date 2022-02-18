A member of the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch and a 7th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter monitor a prescribed wildland fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. The purpose of the prescribed burns is to encourage native plant diversity and improve ground cover within grassland prairie and mesquite savanna within the compounds of Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 10:19
|Photo ID:
|7060460
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-KL776-0067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.06 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
