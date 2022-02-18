Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB

A member of the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch and a 7th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter monitor a prescribed wildland fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. The purpose of the prescribed burns is to encourage native plant diversity and improve ground cover within grassland prairie and mesquite savanna within the compounds of Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 Location: ABILENE, TX, US