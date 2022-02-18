Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burns on Dyess AFB

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch and a 7th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter monitor a prescribed wildland fire at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. The purpose of the prescribed burns is to encourage native plant diversity and improve ground cover within grassland prairie and mesquite savanna within the compounds of Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

