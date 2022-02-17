220217-N-TI693-1088



ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 17, 2022) Airman Roberto Abreu-Perez, from Rencon, Puerto Rico, acts as the nozzleman of the starboard hose team during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 17, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

