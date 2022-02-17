220217-N-TI693-1050



ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Randall Wilson, left, from Elkhart, Texas, assesses Airman Emery Mahamery, center, from Jasper, Florida, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Patrick Adkins, right, from Rome, Georgia, during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 17, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

