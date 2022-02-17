220217-N-TI693-1054



ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 17, 2022) Airman Emery Mahamery, left, from Jasper, Florida, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Patrick Adkins, right, from Rome, Georgia, tend to a simulated personnel casualty during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 17, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 09:11 Photo ID: 7060430 VIRIN: 220217-N-TI693-1054 Resolution: 3932x2809 Size: 984.34 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.