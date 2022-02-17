220217-N-TI693-1009



ADRIATIC SEA - (Feb. 17, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Benjamin O'Dea, from Lansing, Michigan, briefs Sailors before a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 17, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Location: ADRIATIC SEA